Carla Carol Eaton (Emery), age 79, of Trenton, Fla., peacefully passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at a nursing home. She was born on September 21, 1940 to the late Lawrence and Edith Emery.
She was married to Jack Eaton for 58 years. Before she retired she owned and operated All Trans Remanufacturing in Phoenix, Ariz. She began operations in 1991 and it grew into a thriving business. Prior to moving to Arizona, she lived in Findley Lake, N.Y. There, she was a top sales woman for Maplevale Farms.
Carla loved spending time with her family and her dogs. She loved to travel with friends and family often, while living in New York. She enjoyed playing games on her computer, reading and listening to Elvis; as he was her favorite singer. Her favorite show was NCIS. She was funny, sarcastic and told you what she thought; whether you asked for her opinion or not! In her later years, she enjoyed going to casinos and spending time at her second home in Pine, Ariz.
Carla is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Edith Emery; her brother, Bryce Emery and her husband, Jack Eaton.
Carla is survived by daughters, Vicky (Gordon) MacArthur of Arizona and Dawn Eaton of Florida; her son, Steven Eaton of Arizona; her sisters, Leah Lipchik, Charlotte (Jim) Carnes and Sherry (Bill) Skopow, all of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life for Jack and Carla Eaton in the summer of 2020 in their home county in New York. Details to follow and will be announced on Carla's Facebook page.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019