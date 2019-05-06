Carla D. Houpt Milano, 73, of Erie, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born August 29, 1945 in Erie, a daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy Ralston Houpt.



Carla loved spending time with her family, cooking, baking, gardening, antiques, politics, and decorating. She took great pride in maintaining her beautiful home inside and out. She also dearly loved her card club girlfriends. She had been friends with them since her youth and they were "as thick as thieves". Carla had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Shreckengost and Dorothy Cooper and a brother, James Houpt.



She leaves behind her husband and high school sweetheart, David Milano; three children, Michael Milano, Christopher Milano and Jennifer Milano Burns (Keith); six grandchildren, David A. Milano (Nicole), Michael J. Milano, Nicholas Milano (Randi), Mitchell Milano, Nathaniel Milano, and Andrew Burns; and two great-grandchildren, Marco Milano and Easton Milano. She is also survived by a step-brother, David Houpt and many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Service there on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to , 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.



Carla's family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank-you to her VNA Hospice Care Team, Kate her nurse, Emily her CNA, and Leslie her social worker. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



