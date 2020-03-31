|
Carlee D. Rankins, age 32, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born in San Diego, on September 26, 1987.
Carlee was a 2005 graduate of Central High School, where she studied cosmetology. She was known for her crazy hair colors. She loved to cook and feed everyone who came to her house. She had an intense love for animals, especially her birds, dogs, and cats.
Carlee is survived by her two children, Marielle and Loki Rankins; three stepchildren, Dekotta and Rayna Salhoff, and Donald "Sonny" Stichick IV; her mother and stepfather, Deborah and Bruce Harps; her father, Michael Horton; her life partner, Donald Stichick, III; one brother, Peter Clark; and five sisters, Jennifer DeHaan, Amanda Horton, Catherine Pietrasiewicz (Walter), Stephanie Harps (Marshall), and Rebecca Edgell (Mark). In addition, she is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends and was a fabulous aunt to not only her many nieces and nephews, but any child who crossed her path.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Cordelia Rankins; and her "Uggy," Michael Raines.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2020