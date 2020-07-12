1/1
Carlene A. (Klein) Stroup
Carlene A. (Klein) Stroup, 80, of Harborcreek, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

She was born near Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Carl H. And Bertha (Augenstein) Klein on March 4, 1940.

A resident of Harborcreek since 1963, over the years, she wrote for a variety of local weekly newspapers (The Weekly Sentinel, Tri-Community News, Suburban Gazette, Community Affairs, and Christian Community Herald). She also edited Brevillier Village's Village View for ten years in the 80s and early 90s; she also served on the Ball Pavilion Board of Directors for 6 years and was an Auxiliary volunteer there for many years. As a member of Faith Lutheran Church since 1967, she served on Church Council, taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, several committees, including the Building Committee. In the 1970s, she served as an officer for AFS (American Field Service) for Harbor Creek High School; she was also a member of HAM (Harborcreek Association for Music) for many years and was a Den Mother for Cub Scout Troop 151, Harborcreek. She belonged to National Sorority, Sigma Kappa. As a member of the Harborcreek Historical Society, she was co-editor for one of their publications, Harborcreek's Yesteryears. Close to her heart was being a Board Member of Protestant Campus Ministry at Behrend Campus of PSU. Enjoyed being a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins. She loved word and number puzzles as those who knew her can attest!

Married to Robert A. Stroup on November 4, 1961, in Bethel Park, Pa., she is survived by her husband, her dear children: Dr. Christine Stroup-Benham (husband Tobin) of the Dominican Republic, Carol Walters (husband O.D. "Ponch") of Flower Mound, Texas and son Robert "Rob" Adam Stroup (wife Laura) of Honeoye Falls, N.Y. The joys of her life were her grandchildren: Victoria Sue Walters, Hanna Stroup, Rudy Stroup, and Charlotte Stroup. She is further survived by her brother John "Jack" L. Klein (wife Rebecca, son Philip) of Melbourne, Fla., and was predeceased by her brother William C. Klein (survived by wife Frances) of Charleston, S.C. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and dozens of cousins.

Friends may call on Monday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4396 Iroquois Avenue, Erie, PA 16511. Friends are also invited to the funeral service on Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be at North East Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
