Carlene Elizabeth (Larson) Bolla, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. Born on November 29, 1950, her sixty-nine years were full of laughter.
Carlene enjoyed her large family and cultivated an expansive circle of friends across the years. Her life was filled by her gracious nature, kindness, and upbeat personality. Her signature smile, infectious laugh, and happy attitude made her a joy to be around. Carlene will be deeply missed by all.
Carlene graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1968, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the National Honor Society. She then went on to study at Edinboro University. She began working in banking, and later earned her license and worked as a realtor for Sue Sutto Reality. Carlene married Lawrence C. Bolla on October 10, 1970, with whom she recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. She loved to travel, especially to her second home in Hilton Head, S.C., and spent many a cold winter on a warm beach planning her next get together with family and friends. Above all she was a loving and patient wife, mother, and grandmother.
Carlene is survived by her husband, Lawrence C. Bolla, their three children, Daniel (Lisa) Bolla of Erie, Mary Jane (Doug) Keffer of Erie, and Ann (Adam) Link of Huron, Ohio, and her seven beautiful grandchildren, Colin, Margaret, Casey, Lauren, Caitlyn, Connor and Kendon.
In addition, Carlene is survived by her sisters, Roberta (Dennis) DiSanto, Jeanine O'Rourke, Gretchen (Jeff) Rickrode, and Mary Jo (Renee) Schleicher, and her brothers, Stephen (Liz) Larson and Fred Schleicher, her stepsister, Kathy Petri and her stepbrothers, Edward and James Schleicher. She is also survived by her uncle, James F. Toohey and his wife, MaryAnn, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Larson, her stepfather, Joseph Schleicher, her mother, Mary Jane (Toohey) (Larson) Schleicher, her brothers, John Schleicher and Thomas Larson and stepsister, Karen Corbin.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there on Friday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate if donations could be made the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 4, 2019