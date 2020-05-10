|
|
Carletta M. (Burch) Russell, 87, of Clymer, N.Y., formerly of Waterford, Pa., died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, due to long term health issues, at the Corry Manor in Corry, Pa.
Carletta was born May 15, 1932 in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Leyman K. and Marie E. (Wilcox) Burch.
She was raised in Lawrence Park, Pa., attended Lawrence Park schools and graduated from Lawrence Park High School in 1950. On January 5, 1952, she married Ray Russell, who passed away on July 14, 1995. The couple was married for 43 years at the time of Ray's death. Carletta was a longtime active member of the Abbe Reformed Church in Clymer, N.Y., where she participated in various organization at the church. Carletta especially enjoyed her weekly coffee group. Besides being active at the Abbe Reformed Church, she was active in numerous community groups including: The Clymer and Waterford Food Pantries, 4-H and the Brokenstraw Antique Tractor Club, where she served as secretary.
Carletta is survived by: her three children, Jeanne (Randy) Wassink, Kathy Crowell and Parker (Rita) Russell; grandchildren: Julie (David) Morton, Tara (Kevin) Hoitink, Carrie (Randall) Shampoe, Ryan Wassink, Benjamin Russell (Shari Smith), Jennifer (Jeff) Clark, Leann (Matias) Aguilar, and Matthew (T.J.) Crowell. She is further survived by 16 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Leyman and Marie Burch, her husband, Ray Russell, Carletta is predeceased by her son-in-law, David Crowell, a great-grandson and dear friend Merle Holthouse.
Due to the coronavirus quarantine, the funeral services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Holland Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined at this time. Memorial contributions in Carletta's memory may be made to the Abbe Reformed Church, 595 Clymer-Sherman Road, Clymer, N.Y. 14724.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Corry Manor for the love and care of their mother for the past three years.
Arrangements by David J. Dengler, Spitzer Funeral Home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020