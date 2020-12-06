Carmelita Hogan Munsch, known as Carmie, passed away December 1, 2020 at the age of 85.
Carmie, grew up in Erie's First Ward and played a large role in her neighborhood for many years.
She attended St. Patrick's School and church as a child and went to St. Benedict's Academy for high school, where she was an outstanding basketball player. Soon after high school, she met and married, Richard Munsch and began raising a family. Carmie was a devoted homemaker and mother to her four children despite the untimely death of her husband, at 33 years of age, when she began her career outside the home. Working in the office of her father, Alderman James T. Hogan as a part of the secretarial staff, she began her 30 year career as a servant of Erie County. Carmie continued to work not only for her father, but her mother, Sophie C. Hogan, who later served as District Magistrate after her husband's death. At the time of her mother's retirement, Carmie had years of knowledge and experience and was elected to succeed her mother as the 1st Ward District Magistrate for 18 years.
But her greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was affectionately known as Mom, Gram and Grama Kitty, all in that order to her adoring family. She always welcomed people into her home for advice, a cup of coffee, fresh baked cookies, a slice of pizza and a pop, or a game of cards. She enjoyed her long time girlfriends, the Club Girls and the St. Ben's Girls, with years of get-togethers and reunions. She gave counsel to so many over the years as well as genuine commitment to the families and children of the First Ward. Carmie's passion was always for the betterment of her neighborhood and giving the young a second chance. Along with Carmie's years of public service came her commitment to her churches, St .Patrick and St. Hedwig Catholic Churches, where she served on the Liturgical and Rosary Societies. Over her lifetime she served the Gertrude Barber Center in various capacities as well as the St. Mary's Ladies Auxiliary and numerous other social organizations.
Her family was so proud of her and will forever miss our wise old owl and the great and powerful "Oz."
Carmie is preceded in death by her grandson, Gregory J. Munsch, her mother, Sophie Czartoryski Hogan, her father, James T. Hogan and her husband, Richard G. Munsch.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Munsch Stilley, of Dallas, Texas, Karen Munsch Petrianni (Peter II) of Erie, Darleen Munsch Robertson (husband Daryl) of Dallas, Texas and her son, Gerald Munsch (wife Carolyn) of Erie. She was "Gram" for her 17 grandchildren: Jaimée Farrell Slovak (husband Rob), Shaylah Stilley, Kellan Stilley, Katie Stilley, Shannon Stilley Peters (husband Drew), Lindsay Petrianni McShane (husband Michael), Danielle Petrianni (fiancé Scott Pastore), Peter Petrianni III (wife Amy), Brennan Robertson Walls (husband Ryan), Deuce Robertson (wife Joanna), Cameron Robertson, Melissa Wagner (husband Steven), Gerad Munsch (partner Jocleyn Miller), Meghan Munsch (fiancé Josh Schleicher), Mathew Munsch and Ryan Munsch, along with being a wonderful "Grama Kitty" to 27 great- grandchildren. She also leaves behind two brothers: Richard Hogan (wife Judy) and Patrick Hogan (Wanda Howard) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Carmie also shared special friendship(s) with Edward Karpinski and Ben Ambrogio, who preceded her in death.
A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held in May of 2021. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Gertrude Barber Center, The Sister Mary Pascal Gray Food Pantry at St. Patrick Catholic Church, or The ANNA Shelter.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
