Carmelita Marlene Metz Morabito, age 95, a longtime resident of Erie, and most recently at Westlake Woods Assisted Living Community, passed away on February 1, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living Center, surrounded by her loving family. Carm was born on November 27, 1924, on Thanksgiving Day, the daughter of the late Thomas and Pauline Martino Metz.
Carmelita attended Strong Vincent High School and graduated in 1942 with honor. After graduation, she worked at John Hancock Insurance Company, State Workman's Insurance Company, and finally General Electric until she married Dominick Morabito in 1946 and later became co-owner of Morabito Brothers Grocery Store. Upon her husband's death, she became a volunteer at Asbury Elementary School for several years. She enjoyed reading, working word puzzles and viewing her favorite TV shows, Inside Edition and Lawrence Welk, as well as dancing to the songs of the Big Band era. She also took pleasure in spending time with her six sisters, reminiscing about their childhood on Walnut Street. On Saturday evenings in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, she could be found at the family homestead with her sisters and brothers-in-law sitting around the kitchen table drinking coffee discussing politics and Social Security. Her favorite time with her parents and sisters was getting together on Christmas Eve for the family dinner, going to midnight Mass and coming home to roasted chestnuts prepared by her father and sister Margaret. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent many hours babysitting and attending school events in which her grandchildren participated, including events in Delaware, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. It was important for her to be there for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Dominick Morabito and four sisters Mary Nardi, Margaret Metz, Viola Metz and Edith Grignol.
Carmelita is survived by her daughter Marlene Schreiber of Delaware and her son Paul Morabito of Erie, and her grandchildren Scott Schreiber and his wife Carey, of Woodbury, Minn. and Brent Schreiber and his wife Angella, of Rensselaer, N.Y. Additionally, she is survived by her great-grandchildren Kellan Schreiber, Mia Schreiber, Liam Schreiber, and Ava Schreiber and sisters Amelia Patsy, Rachel Metz and sister-in-law Irma Morabito. Many nieces and nephews also survive her.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, W. 9th and Liberty St., on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul RC Church. Entombment will be at Calvary East Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2020