Carmella DeSanto, 86, of Erie, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was born on July 15, 1933 in Donora, Pa., a daughter of the late Joseph and Immaculata Maria (Pulcini) Amatangelo. Carmella was raised by her adopted parents, the late John and Carmella DeSantes.
Carmella raised her five children and then pursued her passion for interior design by starting a business with her husband, DeSanto Decorating, which they enjoyed operating together for 25 years.
She enjoyed many activities including golf, tennis, gardening, card and book clubs and playing bocce. She was a member of the La Nuova Aurora Society and volunteered her baking talents at the Saint Paul's Italian Festival. Carmella considered herself blessed with the many close friends she had throughout her life whom she considered family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Amatangelo and Robert Amatangelo and four sisters, Rose Lorenzo, Josephine DiSantis, Delores Forty and Mary Lou Tirpak.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Angelo P. DeSanto; one daughter, Angela Smoulder (David) of Erie; four sons, Michael DeSanto of Erie, Stephen DeSanto (Jennifer) of Niceville, Fla., Timothy DeSanto (Teresa) of Erie, and Joseph DeSanto (Michelle) of Apex, N.C.; one brother, Joseph Amatangelo (Jeanne) of Monessen, Pa.; and two sisters, Marlene Perok (Stephen) of Southgate, Mich., and Faustine Jakela (Fritz) of Donora, Pa. Carmella is further survived by nine grandchildren whom she adored, Morgan, Matthew, Nicholas, T.J., Raechel, Tara, Joseph, Angelo and Sophia and a great-granddaughter, Raelynn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family. A private Funeral Mass can be viewed online Tuesday at noon on the funeral home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/orlandofuneralhome.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Arrangements were handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
