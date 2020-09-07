Carmella M. (Petrungar) Ciotti, 88, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Manchester Commons where she resided for 15 months. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was blessed to have lived in her family residence on Huron Street for 80 years before transitioning to Manchester Commons.
Carmella was born in Erie, Pa., on November 9, 1931, daughter of the late Frank Petrungar and Josephine (Scarpino) Petrungar Ciotti.
She was a proud graduate of Strong Vincent High School in 1949 and retired from the Erie School District.
Carmella was instrumental in the management of her family's business, The Calabrese Club on West 16th Street in the Little Italy District, along with her spouse, mother, stepfather and son. She was a longtime member of LaNuova Aurora Society where she was actively involved with the Ladies Auxiliary and participated in numerous fund-raising functions. She also sang in the choir at St. Paul Church for 40 years, proudly, with all her singing friends. Carmella loved cooking, dining out, spending time with family, and enjoying a good glass of vino!
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather Anthony Ciotti, Sr., her brother Frank L. Petrungar, and brothers-in-law Elmer Ciotti and Thomas Lohse, her aunts and uncles from Ashtabula, Ohio, as well as many cousins.
Carmella is survived by her spouse of 69 years, Anthony D. Ciotti; her children, Francine (Phillip) Farbo and Anthony E. (Jennifer) Ciotti; sisters, Jean Lohse and Laura (Larry) Brown; grandchildren, Phillip and Brandon Farbo, Anthony and Hannah Ciotti. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Connie Schillinger and Carole Petrungar, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Our heartfelt thanks are extended to the staff of Manchester Commons, Woodside and AseraCare for providing Carmella and her family with comfort and support.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard on Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Paul Church, 1617 Walnut St, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDC and state guidelines of facemasks, social distancing, and occupancy requirements apply. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd, Erie, PA 16505, Anna Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511 and Because You Care, 6041 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.