Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint George Catholic Church
5145 Peach
Entombment
Following Services
Mary Queen of Peace
Carmella (Lariccia) Nicolia

Carmella (Lariccia) Nicolia Obituary
Carmella (Lariccia) Nicolia, age 81, of Erie Pa., passed away peacefully on June 10th after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Florence (Saturday) Lariccia and was preceded in death by her sister Joanne Foster and her twin sister Mary Copple.

Carm was a graduate of Strong Vincent High class of '57 and touched the lives of many, working as a waitress at Pio's Pizza, a medical transcriptionist, a Librarian in the Catholic Schools, a Preschool teacher's aide, and most recently with her favorite team at Erie Restoration Inc.

Carm is survived by her sister Bertha Manna, as well as Ray, her husband of 60 years, sons; Carl (Jacqueline) and Raymond Jr. (Aimee), five grandchildren; Teresa Nicolia Sadler (Matt), Tina Nicolia Opp (Andrew), Mario Nicolia (Kristin), Noah Nicolia, Race Nicolia, one great-grandchild Benjamin Sadler, and many loved nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Carm's passions included a love of baking, a clean house, a perfectly decorated home, a beautifully set table, the long shot at the casino, and mostly loving and caring for her friends and family.

Friends and family will be received Friday, June 14th from 3 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard.

A funeral mass will be held at Saint George Catholic Church, 5145 Peach on Saturday, June 15th at 10 a.m., followed by entombment at Mary Queen of Peace mausoleum.

Memorials may be made in her name to The Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place and the Carmelite Sisters of Erie, 510 East Gore Road. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 13, 2019
