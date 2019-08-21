Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
Carmelo F. Carm Presogna


1926 - 2019
Carmelo F. Carm Presogna Obituary
Carmelo F. "Carm" Presogna, 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully, early Sunday morning, August 18, 2019.

Carm was born in Montenero Val Cocchiara, Italy, on October 13, 1926, the son of Guiseppe and Carmela Fabrizio Presogna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, twelve siblings and his loving wife Janet.

Carm is survived by his son Jeffrey Presogna, CPA (Heidi), his daughter Valerie Rodriguez, his grandchildren Sarita Bonifacio (Ivan), Eric Presogna, CPA (Jessica), Tara Presogna (Michael), and Carlos Sanchez Jr. (Courtney), and several great-grandchildren, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Carm proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from service on December 3, 1956. Carm was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground Army Base in Aberdeen, Maryland in 1950, where he met and married his wife Janet. Shortly thereafter, he was discharged from the army and he and Janet relocated to Erie, Pa., where most of his family resided.

Carm worked at General Electric Company for 25 years as an electrician. Although an excellent electrician, he was known by many as a "Mr. Fix-it-up Guy," as there was virtually nothing he could not fix. He enjoyed working in his yard, playing poker and spending time with family. One of his many great talents was cooking homemade Italian dishes for the family, including spaghetti and meatballs, pizza and pasta fagioli. On Thanksgiving, Carm took pride in making the gravy, which he would stir diligently to perfection.

Carm was a kind and honorable gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be sadly missed and forever remembered in the hearts of his family and friends.

Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Thursday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the V.A. Medical Center Hospice Program, 135 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504.

The family would like to thank the Veterans Administration, UPMC Hospice and all of the nurses and caregivers that assisted them during this very difficult time.

To send condolences, please visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 21, 2019
