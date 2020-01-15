|
Carmelo Herrera, 71, of Lake City, died unexpectedly, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born August 1, 1948, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, a son of Antonia Colon.
As a young boy of seven years old, Carmelo arrived in the Bronx, New York from Puerto Rico. He also lived in Brooklyn, where he was employed in a variety of businesses. Carmelo later settled in Erie in 1990 and had resided in Lake City and Girard areas since.
He had been employed most recently at Presque Isle State Park, where he assisted in many capacities there.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, wrestling on TV, target practice with weapons, and loved the holidays, especially Thanksgiving with the family.
Carmelo was preceded in death by a sister, Carmen Julia Herrera Arocho; and brothers, Freddie and Wilberto Herrera.
His wife, Polly (Rainey) Herrera survives; two sons, Stephen Herrera (Christine) and Alex Herrera; his grandchildren, Stephen, Brady and Arianna Herrera; and also many cousins and friends.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Memorials may be made to the Carmelo Herrera Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard
