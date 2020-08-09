1/1
Carmen Maria Lopez-Pitre
1940 - 2020
Carmen Maria Lopez-Pitre, 79, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at UPMC Hamot after an extended illness.

She was born November 15, 1940 in Lares, Puerto Rico, a daughter of the late Mariano and Maria Pitre Lopez.

Carmen loved being with family, dancing, playing dominos and crocheting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters and one grandchild.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carmen Rosado (Will) of Erie and Marisol Lattore of Puerto Rico; two sons, Jose Rosado (Kelly) and Carlos Rosado (Betsy) both of Erie; two sisters; four brothers; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a very large and loving family.

Friends are invited to call on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Saint Stephen R.C. Church, 1237 West 21st Street, Erie, PA 16502 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at Noon. Masks will be required and social distancing measures observed. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Saint Stephen R.C. Church. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Saint Stephen R.C. Church
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Saint Stephen R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
