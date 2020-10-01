Carmen Pontoriero, age 95, of Erie, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his residence. Born in Erie, on July 16, 1925, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Caterina (Cutri) Pontoriero.
Carmen was a graduate of East High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a production supervisor at G.E. Transportation. Carmen was an usher for many years at St. Patrick Church, where he was a lifelong member. He enjoyed fishing and cheering for Gannon Basketball, as well as watching professional sports and listening to Italian music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary A. (Yasurek) Pontoriero; and four siblings, Rose George, and Frank, Nundy and Orie Pontoriero.
He is survived by two sons, John Pontoriero, of Erie, and Pat Pontoriero, wife Diane, of Gibsonia, Pa.; three grandchildren, Daniel Pontoriero, wife Kelly, of San Diego, Calif., Matthew Pontoriero, wife Erin, of Gibsonia, Pa., and Eva Pontoriero, of Crafton, Pa.; two great-grandsons, Felix and Maxwell Pontoriero, of San Diego; one sister, Josephine Jasinski, husband Eugene, of Erie; one sister-in-law, Judy Pontoriero (Orie), of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., and may attend prayers there on Friday at 9:20 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church at 10 a.m. COVID-19 restrictions will apply and face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carmen's name may be made to St. Patrick Church, 130 E. 4th Street, Erie, PA 16507. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
