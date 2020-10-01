1/1
Carmen Pontoriero
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Pontoriero, age 95, of Erie, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his residence. Born in Erie, on July 16, 1925, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Caterina (Cutri) Pontoriero.

Carmen was a graduate of East High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a production supervisor at G.E. Transportation. Carmen was an usher for many years at St. Patrick Church, where he was a lifelong member. He enjoyed fishing and cheering for Gannon Basketball, as well as watching professional sports and listening to Italian music.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary A. (Yasurek) Pontoriero; and four siblings, Rose George, and Frank, Nundy and Orie Pontoriero.

He is survived by two sons, John Pontoriero, of Erie, and Pat Pontoriero, wife Diane, of Gibsonia, Pa.; three grandchildren, Daniel Pontoriero, wife Kelly, of San Diego, Calif., Matthew Pontoriero, wife Erin, of Gibsonia, Pa., and Eva Pontoriero, of Crafton, Pa.; two great-grandsons, Felix and Maxwell Pontoriero, of San Diego; one sister, Josephine Jasinski, husband Eugene, of Erie; one sister-in-law, Judy Pontoriero (Orie), of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., and may attend prayers there on Friday at 9:20 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church at 10 a.m. COVID-19 restrictions will apply and face coverings are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carmen's name may be made to St. Patrick Church, 130 E. 4th Street, Erie, PA 16507. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP Pine Avenue Branch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved