|
|
Carney E. Vensel, 58, of Millcreek, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the arms of his loving family after a courageous six and half year battle. He was born in Chicora, Pa. on November 26, 1960, son of Carney R. and Janet L. Vensel. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
Carney graduated from Grove City College with a dual major in Computer Science and Business Finance. Together, he and his wife Gerry earned their M.B.A.'s from Gannon University. He then began his lifelong journey following volleyball and loved every second of it. He enjoyed watching his children, Luke and Leah, play volleyball at McDowell and then Penn State Behrend and Clarion University respectively. He was very proud of their dedication to the sport, but even more proud of their Academic All-Conference, Dean's List, and Summa Cum Laude achievements. He himself was a serious academic and spent many nights assisting them in some of their complicated course work. His children and his wife were his life's greatest joys.
His work life was quite extensive as he spent 33 years at Lord Corporation. He held numerous positions including Director of International IT, Manager Global IS Security Engineering and Manager IT Asia Pacific/ Europe.Years of travel around the world gave him amazing stories to tell his family along with precious gifts he brought home from each trip. Although he worked many long days and weeks overseas he always had time to write his family notes, e-mail them love and encouragement and enjoyed using Skype to help with spelling words and later with Chemistry, Physics and Calculus homework. His dedication and deep sense of pride in his work was felt by his coworkers and peers around the world. Spending time with his parents, sisters and extended family were moments he also treasured.
He was a FAA Certified Remote Drone Pilot and enjoyed taking aerial photographs with his wife as his copilot. Most impressively was his strength, courage and focus to forge through difficult life challenges.
He would want to thank the family and friends in his life that cooked him special meals and supported his fight, along with the doctors and nurses who provided exceptional care.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Geralynn "Gerry" Burbules Vensel; one son, Luke Carney Vensel; one daughter, Leah Gabrielle Vensel; two sisters, Kathy Reichart and her husband, Tim, and Lisa Vensel; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Monday at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Mount of Olives Cemetery at St. Boniface.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen or the . Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 27, 2019