Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Carol A. Bierzonski


1945 - 2019
Carol A. Bierzonski Obituary
Carol A. Bierzonski, 74, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born in Erie, on March 2, 1945, a daughter of the late Leonard J. and Dorothy Mientkiewicz Bierzonski.

Carol worked for the Department of Public Welfare for many years and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Survivors include one sister, Nancy Gonser, of Erie; one brother, Daniel Bierzonski and his wife, Connie, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; four nieces, Amber Lutterbaugh (Chris), Katie Prins (Drew), Lindsey Bedell (John), and Ashley Irvin (Kevin); two nephews, Travis Gonser (Tina) and Nicholas Bierzonski (Stefanie); and seven great-nieces and great-nephews, Brooke and Megan Lutterbaugh, Nathan and Carlie Gonser, Becca and Westin Bierzonski, and John Bedell.

Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private, in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Diabetes Association of Erie County, 110 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16501.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 3, 2019
