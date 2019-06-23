|
|
Carol A. (Kosobucki) King, age 72 of Erie, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Manchester Commons. She was born August 14, 1946 in Erie, the daughter of the late Charles and Angela Kosobucki.
She had graduated from Academy High School and St. Vincent School of Nursing. Carol was retired after 40 years of being an operating room nurse having worked at St. Vincent Hospital, St. Vincent Ambulatory Surgery Center, and the Erie VA Medical Center. She was a member of the former Erie Maennerchor Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed boating with her husband Ron prior to his death. She was also a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Ronald D. King, who died on April 19, 2014.
She is survived by her son, Joseph C. King and his wife, Dr. Mona Leigh Guha of Columbia, Md., and their daughter, Willow Jaye King. She is further survived by her sister, Christine Kapper and her husband Michael and their son, Andrew of Grafton, W. Va., and by a niece, Dr. Cheryl Stokett and family of Thornton, W. Va.
Per her wishes, there will be no visitation and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16507. Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019