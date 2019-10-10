Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Lotz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. (Bartlebaugh) Lotz


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. (Bartlebaugh) Lotz Obituary
Carol A. (Bartlebaugh) Lotz, 59, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center, following a brief illness.

She was born on December 4, 1959, in Erie, a daughter of the late Everett and Rita (Lahr) Bartlebaugh.

Carol graduated from McDowell High School in 1977. She later worked as a seamstress for many years in the Erie area and also worked at Girard Plastics, Maple Donuts and day cares in Girard. She was most recently employed at NeuroRestorative. Carol worked for various companies throughout her life, with the single intent of providing and taking care of her family.

She attended the Girard Presbyterian Church, loved vegetable and flower gardening, and sewing for her family, making many of their clothes and blankets for them.

Carol will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her two daughters, Lorraine L. Savage (Paul) and Evelyn A. Lotz; three sons, Tyler G. Miller, Eric J. Miller, and Ryan N. Lotz; three brothers, David M. Bartlebaugh (Kathy), Robert O. Bartlebaugh (Tracy Burnside), and Darrell E. Bartlebaugh; her five grandchildren, Samantha Porche, Mackenzie Lotz, Nathan Szymanski, Jaycob Szymanski, and Neveah Lotz; and also several nieces and nephews.

No calling hours will be observed.

Friends are invited to a graveside service on Monday at Calvary Cemetery at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Carol Lotz Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now