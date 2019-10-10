|
Carol A. (Bartlebaugh) Lotz, 59, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center, following a brief illness.
She was born on December 4, 1959, in Erie, a daughter of the late Everett and Rita (Lahr) Bartlebaugh.
Carol graduated from McDowell High School in 1977. She later worked as a seamstress for many years in the Erie area and also worked at Girard Plastics, Maple Donuts and day cares in Girard. She was most recently employed at NeuroRestorative. Carol worked for various companies throughout her life, with the single intent of providing and taking care of her family.
She attended the Girard Presbyterian Church, loved vegetable and flower gardening, and sewing for her family, making many of their clothes and blankets for them.
Carol will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her two daughters, Lorraine L. Savage (Paul) and Evelyn A. Lotz; three sons, Tyler G. Miller, Eric J. Miller, and Ryan N. Lotz; three brothers, David M. Bartlebaugh (Kathy), Robert O. Bartlebaugh (Tracy Burnside), and Darrell E. Bartlebaugh; her five grandchildren, Samantha Porche, Mackenzie Lotz, Nathan Szymanski, Jaycob Szymanski, and Neveah Lotz; and also several nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed.
Friends are invited to a graveside service on Monday at Calvary Cemetery at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Carol Lotz Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019