Carol A. Machinski, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on January 11th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on September 21st, 1943, to the late Dominic F. and Pearl Domowicz Cagnoli, Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years Tom Machinski and their children Michele Brunk and her husband Jim Brunk of Dallas, Ga., Margaret Spinks and her husband Jim Spinks of Dallas, Ga., Michael Machinski and his wife Amy Machinski of Erie, Pa., grandchildren Amanda Brunk, Samantha and Cameron Poklemba, Christina, Ian, and Dylan Spinks, and Nicholas and Gabby Machinski, and great-grandchildren Bethany and Edith Poklemba, Lucas Koronides and Benjamin Pridgen. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Dolores Cagnoli of Marboro, N.Y., a brother-in-law, Lou Machinski of Girard, and many nieces and nephews and their families. She is also survived by adopted daughter Lisa Rizzo and family Traci, Adam, and Lucia Leuschen and Michael Rizzo.
Carol was preceded in death by her brother Patrick Cagnoli, Dominic Cagnoli, sister-in-law Dorothy Cagnoli and Edward Rizzo.
Carol was a faithful member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Academy High School, Class of 1961. Carol retired from Hoffman's Religious Store and volunteered at JoAnna Connell School. Carol enjoyed many laughs and meals with the Academy Class Lunch Bunch and St. John's Dinner Group. She was an active member of the Italian American Women's Association and The Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary. Carol and her devoted friends started the Bereavement Committee at St. John's. Carol and "Skip" McCallion also started the St. John's Booster Club. Carol loved spending time with family and friends, camping at the Harecreek Campground, and many travels to Georgia and Hilton Head Island.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the or to .
