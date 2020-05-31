Carol A. Schley, age 84, of Erie, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Fairview Manor. She was born November 12, 1935, in Erie, the daughter of the late Charles and Louise Noe Schley.
Carol was a lifelong resident of Erie and retired in 1991 from Hammermill Paper Co. where she had worked in their offices for 36 years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles T. Schley, Jr.
Carol is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Carol was a lifelong resident of Erie and retired in 1991 from Hammermill Paper Co. where she had worked in their offices for 36 years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles T. Schley, Jr.
Carol is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.