Carol Ann Cardarelli


1948 - 2020
Carol Ann Cardarelli Obituary
Carol Ann Cardarelli, formerly of Stanton Heights, passed peacefully away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, after a valiant battle with the very rare disease of PSP – Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Ann (Smith) Cardarelli.

Born on December 5, 1948 at South Side Hospital in Pittsburgh, Carol was a 1966 graduate of Baldwin High School and attended West Penn School of Nursing, graduating in 1969 as a Registered Nurse. She began her nursing career at West Penn Hospital from 1969 to 1975, and the Allegheny Health Department from 1975 to 1977. She was then employed at the Reformed Presbyterian Home and became the Evening Charge Nurse for seventeen years and the Evening Ward Clerk for nine years until her retirement in 2005. Carol enjoyed nature, the beach and ocean, bird watching, ballroom dancing, and very sacred times on Presque Isle. She was an avid reader of books and poetry and true appreciator of movies. She loved all animals – especially her cats – and owned her own side business, "Responsible Pet Sitting."

She is survived by cousins and friends that will always remember her quick wit and penchant for humor and the sparkle in her eyes upon hearing a good joke.

Her smile was priceless.

Per her request, there will be no calling hours or services observed. A small memorial luncheon will be held in Pittsburgh at a future time. In her loving memory, contributions may be made to: Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Arrangements are entrusted to Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020
