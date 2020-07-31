Carol Ann Curry Rutkowski, age 80, of Erie, passed peacefully back into the arms of her beloved mother, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Twinbrook Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Erie, on June 8, 1940, daughter of the late Howard and Jeanne (Kuntz) Curry.
Carol was a 1958 graduate of the former Wesleyville High School. On August 8, 1959, she married the love of her life and best friend, Bernard "Bernie" Rutkowski. United as wife and husband over these past 60 years, together they created a loving and nurturing home for their beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
It is said of Carol that she was destined for motherhood. It was her heart's true joy and her passion to spend her years making a beautiful life for her loved ones. As a devoted homemaker, she was also a "daytime mom" to countless neighborhood children and a much sought-after babysitter, especially to the children of the many generations of St. James Grade School teachers. Carol's love of children was known to all and she could always be counted on to be the first to shower a new mother with one of her beautifully crocheted broomstick lace blankets.
Though her love of children was boundless, Carol's heart belonged to her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was the adored matriarch who was at the center of every family Sunday dinner and festive holiday. An excellent cook and baker, Carol's Christmas cookies were something to be looked forward to every year, by both family and friends.
Carol was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church and was a member of the St. James School PTA, having served as a past president.
Survivors include her dear husband, Bernard "Bernie" Rutkowski; four children, Russell Rutkowski, Raymond Rutkowski (Tina), Beth Ann Bross and Mary Cook; her mother-in-law, Pauline Rutkowski; two sisters, Jeanne Minich (Larry) and Annie Nye; two brothers, Ronald Curry and Jim Curry (Mary Ann); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Peter Nye.
The Rutkowski Family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the loving and compassionate care of Carol by the entire team at Twinbrook, especially Alex and all nurses and staff who attended to her on the S.E. floor.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 3:30 p.m. by the Rev. James P. McCormick, Pastor of St. James Church. In order to protect the health of the family and visitors, all CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, including a limit on the number of visitors throughout the calling hours, the use of face masks and appropriate social distancing. Carol will be privately laid to rest at North East Cemetery.
