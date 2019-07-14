|
Carol Ann Drozeski Fickenworth passed away July 6th, 2019 at the age of 79. Born and raised in Erie, Pa., she married Joseph Fickenworth, achieving 60 years this July 4th.
Carol graduated in 1957 from Strong Vincent High School. She retired from Bulletin Advertising and McDonalds in Girard, living most of her life in Millcreek. Her very active lifestyle included coaching her daughter's softball team, league secretary some of the years bowling at Greengarden Lanes, and bingo at Blessed Sacrament with her sister and mother-in-law. She and Joe loved to camp and spent more than 20 years at Brokenstraw Valley.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Adelaide (Fava) and Kenneth Drozeski and in-laws Mildred (Zachic) and Joseph Fickenworth.
Survivors include her husband Joseph, her daughter Lisa Piazza (Salvatore), grandson Joseph Lewandowski (Erica), granddaughter Amanda Bireline (Garrett), step-granddaughter Alaina McIntire (Joshua), great-grandsons Joseph and Beau Lewandowski and Rodney McIntire. Carol had six sisters and one brother, Joanne Paulk, Judy Fried (Charles), Arlene Holman (Thomas), Linda Phillips (Robert), Arthur Drozeski (Pamela), Marsha Yochim and Sharon Clark, and two brothers-in-law William and Raymond Fickenworth. Between she and Joe, 18 siblings produced dozens and dozens of nieces and nephews creating constant opportunities to feel loved!
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019