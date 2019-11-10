|
Carol Ann (Slayton) Gonser was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
The Lord's special angel returned home on October 29, 2019. Her work of loving and caring and providing was completed. She competed well, she finished the race. The Lord was with her in all her trials and tribulations, her joys and disappointments. She was truly a child of God.
Carol enjoyed looking for bargains, whether yard sale, block sale, or driveway sale. Traveling street or road, a stop was necessary to check out what was on someone's table. LetGo and Facebook Marketplace were her obsessions. She was an avid Steeler's fan. No greater pain and wrath than when Roethlisberger threw an interception! Grandchildren were the loves of her life. She fretted and rejoiced over each of them. She was absolutely ecstatic when her great-grandbabies arrived! She is missed.
Carol was born on January 18, 1962, to Ren and Mary Jane (McCallion) Slayton.
She is survived by her husband, Francis; her children, Kenneth Miller (Christina), Kristi Duran (John) Griffin, and Michael Miller (Dawn Profozich); her grandchildren, Haley and Bilanna, Shyanne, Kenny, and Alaina Miller, Selena, Anika, and Amanda Duran, Austin Raines, Alex, Tyler, Joshua, and Ethan Miller, Thomas T.J. Profozich (Sabrina Foster), and Dylan Profozich, and Michael and Anthony Miller; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Ryder, Acelynn, and Malaysia.
She is also survived by her brothers, Robert, Jerry, Philip, and David Slayton; her sisters, Ellen McCallion and Mary Burkett; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were private. Interment is at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019