|
|
Carol Ann Howser Durfee, age 70, of Brocton, N.Y., and former long-time resident of Wesleyville, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, following an extended illness. She was born in Westfield, NY on September 16, 1949, daughter of the late Isaac D. and Helen L. (Miketish) Howser.
Ann was employed for many years as a bartender at various local taverns and thrived on the interaction with her loyal patrons and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travel with her family. Most of all, Ann cherished the time she spent caring for her beloved grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her former spouse, Jack Kaday; three sisters: Loretta K. Cettell, Ruth Clark and Margaret L. Cettell; two brothers, Roger and Charles Howser and one grandson, Zachary Kaday.
Survivors include seven sons: Gregory Kaday (Joanne), Steven Kaday, Thomas Kaday (Sherri), Roger Kaday (Kimberly), Kevin Kaday (Julie), Jeremy Kaday (Jackie) and Jason Kaday (Leah); one sister, Wilma Hefner (Joseph); two brothers, Terry Houser (Sandra) and Robert Howser; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a dear niece, Kathy "Lynn" Mills and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend the funeral service there on Friday at 11 a.m. Following the service, Ann will be laid to rest at South Harborcreek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Asssoc., 1575 Corporate Woods Pkwy., Ste. 150, Uniontown, OH 44685.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020