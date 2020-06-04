Carol Ann King, age 65, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on June 23, 1954, to the late Alex and Erma (Troutman) Jankowski.
Carol enjoyed playing with her dogs Sadie and Pebbles, enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and watching reality TV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny King, Sr.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Danny King, Jr. (Theresa) of Erie, daughters, Stephanie Donnell (Mike) of Erie and Julie Filson (Kris) of Erie, three grandsons, Michael Donnell, Jr., Landon King, and Wyatt Filson, granddaughter Lacy Donnell, and sisters, Rhonda Jankowski of Erie and Barbara Pencille (Nelson) of Erie.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, services will be private. However, family and friends may attend the service virtually on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., through Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cody's Wheels of Hope, P.O. Box 8735, Erie, PA 16505, or to Hope Animal Rescue, 32708 Forest Home Road, Union City, PA 16438
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 4, 2020.