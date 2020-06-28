Carol Ann March Knapp, age 82, of Lake City, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on Friday, June 26th, 2020. She was born in Meadville, on August 10, 1937, a daughter to the late Hubert H. and Mary Emma (Skeel) March.
Carol graduated from West Springfield High School in 1956 and married shortly after. She was a homemaker caring for her husband, and children up until they finished school. She worked in a school cafeteria part time when her children were young. Moving on to a Juvenile Home for Youth as a Night Supervisor, then to Jackburn Manufacturing Inc. in Girard.
Carol enjoyed knitting, making slippers and soap bags for friends and family. She also loved cooking and having movie nights with her family, which three generations of children enjoyed with her. Carol was a congregant of Lake City United Methodist Church for 50 years.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Knapp, whom she married on August 20, 1960 in West Springfield; her brother, Robert March; and her sister-in-law, Eloise March.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary G. Gollmer (Earl) of Lake City; her son, Timothy K. Knapp (Kim Kreider) of Girard; by her grandchildren, Anthony Gollmer (Jaclyn), Jeffery Knapp, Michelle Knapp, and Steven Tirpak; and her great-grandchildren, Rena Tirpak and Lauriana Miller.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside memorial at Springfield Cemetery on July 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christian Cupboard Food Pantry, P.O. Box 106, Girard, PA 16417
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Carol graduated from West Springfield High School in 1956 and married shortly after. She was a homemaker caring for her husband, and children up until they finished school. She worked in a school cafeteria part time when her children were young. Moving on to a Juvenile Home for Youth as a Night Supervisor, then to Jackburn Manufacturing Inc. in Girard.
Carol enjoyed knitting, making slippers and soap bags for friends and family. She also loved cooking and having movie nights with her family, which three generations of children enjoyed with her. Carol was a congregant of Lake City United Methodist Church for 50 years.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Knapp, whom she married on August 20, 1960 in West Springfield; her brother, Robert March; and her sister-in-law, Eloise March.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary G. Gollmer (Earl) of Lake City; her son, Timothy K. Knapp (Kim Kreider) of Girard; by her grandchildren, Anthony Gollmer (Jaclyn), Jeffery Knapp, Michelle Knapp, and Steven Tirpak; and her great-grandchildren, Rena Tirpak and Lauriana Miller.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside memorial at Springfield Cemetery on July 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christian Cupboard Food Pantry, P.O. Box 106, Girard, PA 16417
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.