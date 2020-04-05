Erie Times-News Obituaries
Carol Ann Nestor Bruno


1957 - 2020
Carol Ann Nestor Bruno Obituary
Carol Ann Nestor Bruno, 62, of Erie, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness. She was born April 7, 1957, in Erie, a daughter of the late Andy and Betty Flook Nestor.

Carol was employed at the Erie School District and previously worked at Super Duper Grocery Store as a cake decorator.

Carol was a kitchen volunteer at Saint Andrew Church during bingo. She enjoyed bingo and going to the casino to play her favorite slot machine. She also liked to sing and was an original member of the Singer Gospeletts of Erie and on the Praise and Worship Team at Cherry Street Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Nestor.

She is survived by her former husband, Frank Bruno, Jr.; four children, Frank Bruno, III (Shelly Sokolowski), Anthony Bruno (Lena), Todd Bruno (Janna), and Erica Bruno (Brandon Casey); one brother, Mike Nestor (Rose); and one sister, Diane "Nan" May (Ron). She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Trevor, and Kylie; and many nieces and nephews.

She had a special love for her grandchildren.

No calling hours will be observed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., is handling arrangements.

To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020
