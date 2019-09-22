|
Beloved mother and grandmother, Carol Ann Reynolds, was born in Erie, Pa., on March 4, 1941, to the late Clark and Catherine Boutelle, and died on September 15, 2019.
Carol worked at Trask's Department Store and graduated from Academy High School. She had also worked at McKean Elementary School until receiving the miraculous gift of a heart transplant in 2006. We will be eternally grateful to an unknown family out there for the added years we had with her.
Carol enjoyed the simple things, like taking car rides to little towns, stopping for a bite to eat, some beers or shopping. Carol also loved decorating for all of the seasons and holidays with her music on high.
The story of Carol's life was intertwined with her husband of 49 years, David E. Reynolds. They were married in Williamsport, Pa., on July 9, 1963, and were together until his passing on July 13, 2012. They are now reunited and have likely had a toast of Jameson.
Also preceding her in death was her brother, Robert Boutelle; sister, Lois Satyshur; brother-in-law, Pete Satyshur; and nephew, Ronald Satyshur.
Left to cherish lots of fond memories and laughs are her son, Mark (Julie) Reynolds; daughter, Linda (Mike) Scharrer; and eight grandchildren, Leviticus, Noah, Logan, Tara and Abraham Reynolds, and Briana, Dana and Sarah Scharrer. She also had many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special "thank you" goes to the staff at Edinboro Manor and AsceraCare Hospice for making her transition pain-free.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 3 p.m. Don't worry...we will still have an Irish wake with you and Dad in spirit!
Memorials may be made in Carol's name to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery and Education) at www.core.org.
