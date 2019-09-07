Home

Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Carol Beverly Rickard Feehley

Carol Beverly Rickard Feehley, age 92, of Erie, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bickford Senior Living Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of the late Douglas John and Edna (Goldey) Rickard in Jersey City, N.J.

Beverly graduated from St. Aloysius Academy and Drake College, both in Jersey City. She worked as a personal assistant for the Henry Phipps Estate of New York City. Beverly was devoted to raising her family and worked in the family business, Keystone Beer Co., with her late husband, Bill Feehley.

Beverly was active in the Erie community and touched the lives of many. She was knighted in 1990 as a Lady of St. Patrick Church, served as the President of the Gannondale Auxiliary, and actively volunteered with the Democratic Women's Council, Maennerchor Auxiliary, March of Dimes and the Erie Zoological society. Beverly was the epitome of hospitality with an innate ability to make others feel welcomed and included. She and Bill were known to host memorable parties.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley, Doris, Hope; and brothers, Jack and Jay Rickard, and grandson, Mark Allison.

She is survived by her six children, William Feehley III (Mary Goetz) of Erie, Mark Feehley of San Diego, Calif., Michael Feehley (Susan) of Venice, Fla., M. Kathleen Feehley Allison of Erie, Alice Feehley-Maus (David) of Kennerdell, Pa., and Carol Feehley Whelan of Latrobe, Pa.; 12 grandchildren, Matthew Feehley (Eve), Michael Feehley Jr. (Crystal), Jennifer Feehley Quintel, Robert Allison (Hillary), Erin Feehley-Maus, Christopher Feehley (Nancy), Jaime Feehley Matlock, Jessica Lane, Michael Whelan (Allison), Connor, and Bridgette Whelan; as well as 13 great- grandchildren; and was loved by many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bickford Senior Living and Lakeland Area Hospice.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty, on Sunday from 1:00 p.m until 5:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick Church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church, 130 East 4th St., Erie, PA 16507.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 7, 2019
