Carol Bibbs-Evans, age 56 of Burlington, N.C. and formerly of Erie, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Erie, September 3, 1963, a daughter of the late Sam Bibbs, Sr. and Agnes Fuller Bibbs.
She graduated from Twin Tech High School in 1982 and received her cosmetology license from J.H. Thompson Beauty Academy, and studied early childhood development at Edinboro University.
She was a member of the Victory Christian Center where she was a trustee, Assistant Director of the Children's Choir and was a member of the Adult Choir. She was a member Queen's Chapel AME Church in North Carolina.
She had been a model in NYC for Barbonizoni Magazine and had worked with children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Florida and in Erie. She also was employed as a caseworker at GECAC, was a bartender at the Bullpen and also at the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Daryle Evans; a son, Timothy Bibbs; a sister, Phyllis Bibbs and a brother, Sam Bibbs, Jr.
Carol is survived by a daughter, Ashley Ne`Cole Bibbs (Dyvon); stepdaughter, Tiffany Johnson-Hemphill (Darnell); four adopted sons; Melvin, Phillip, Marcus and Terrance Bibbs; five grandchildren: Deojhanic, Dy'Meir, Dyvon Jr. Strickland, Da'Prece Bibbs and Darnell Hemphill; two sisters, Erline and Janice Bibbs; five brothers: Terry, Hubert, Kevin, Calvin and Howard Bibbs; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, services were private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie.
Memorials may be made World of Care, 1202 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020