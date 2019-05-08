|
Carol Brown Eaton, 93, of Meadville, formerly of Union City, passed away on Friday, May 3,, 2019 at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community. She was born on December 10, 1925, a daughter of Jack and Evelyn Brown.
She married Billie E. Eaton. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2017.
She was employed by Union City School District until her retirement.
Carol was a member of First United Methodist Church of Union City, where she had served on the church board of directors for many years.
She is survived by nieces, Sue Ross and her husband Marty, and Judie Barbato and a nephew, Richard Hornstein.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.
