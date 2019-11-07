|
Carol Cook, 67, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on March 13, 1952, in Erie, daughter of Ramona (Behrend) Cook and the late Carl Cook.
She was an avid volunteer for many non-profit organizations, she loved to travel and do crafts any chance she could. She had a smile that would light up the room and was full of life.
Besides her father, Carl Cook, she is preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Casswell and her beloved dog, Emily
She is survived by her mother, Romana Cook; sisters, Patty Rossi (Louie) and Susan Serafini (Tony); brothers, Marty Cook (Robin), Doug Cook (Chris) and Kevin Cook (Tina); significant other, Cruz Abreu; best friend, Chris Hoover; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Voices For Independence for their care and compassion throughout the years and Asera Care Hospice for their recent services.
