Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Cook


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Cook Obituary
Carol Cook, 67, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on March 13, 1952, in Erie, daughter of Ramona (Behrend) Cook and the late Carl Cook.

She was an avid volunteer for many non-profit organizations, she loved to travel and do crafts any chance she could. She had a smile that would light up the room and was full of life.

Besides her father, Carl Cook, she is preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Casswell and her beloved dog, Emily

She is survived by her mother, Romana Cook; sisters, Patty Rossi (Louie) and Susan Serafini (Tony); brothers, Marty Cook (Robin), Doug Cook (Chris) and Kevin Cook (Tina); significant other, Cruz Abreu; best friend, Chris Hoover; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Voices For Independence for their care and compassion throughout the years and Asera Care Hospice for their recent services.

Family and Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to a .

Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -