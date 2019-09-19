|
|
Carol (Mitcheltree) Edmundson, age 67, of Millcreek, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. She was born in Sharon, Pa., on January 16, 1952, the daughter of the late William and Elsie (Pantall) Mitcheltree.
Carol loved being with family and friends. She enjoyed sailing, skiing, travelling, music and bicycling. She was a very active person.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, David Mitcheltree.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Randolph "Randy" Edmundson; a daughter, Kathleen "KC" Zelina, husband Ben of Fort Drum, N.Y.; three brothers, Gary Mitcheltree, wife Christine of South Carolina, Jim Mitcheltree of South Carolina, and Ron Mitcheltree of Sharpsville, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Rev. Bob Edmundson, wife Charlotte of Butler, Pa.; and a sister-in-law, Linda Mitcheltree of Iowa. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call on Friday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. A service will be held there on Saturday at 11, officiated by her brother-in-law, Rev. Bob Edmundson.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 19, 2019