On August 30, 2019, Carol Gilson Aitken completed her life's passage. She died at home, surrounded by her family and with their love, at the age of 76.
Many difficult and different health issues finally took their toll on this beautiful, courageous, loving lady. She faced each with faith, courage and humor. Perhaps the best example of these traits was on Friday, October 23, 1987, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, Minn. That morning, as she was being wheeled down the corridor for surgery to remove her first brain tumor, she twisted around on the gurney and hollered back to her family, "Wake me up for Dallas!" (Her favorite TV program at the time.)
Carol was born on July 11, 1943, in Erie, Pennsylvania. She attended Erie Public Schools, and in the 8th grade, she went on a hayride with her future husband, Doug Aitken. Because Doug's parents moved to a different school district, it was not until the 11th grade that she and Doug connected again. They remained connected for the next 60+ years. High school sweethearts, they were married on August 7, 1965 and immediately began their married life adventures in the United States Air Force. God blessed them with two wonderful children, son Darren and daughter Danielle. During their Air Force years, they moved their household goods 18 times, and Carol would jokingly tell friends, "Doug just can't hold a job!" She was recognized to be only the second woman ever inducted as an Honorary Member of the Strategic Air Command's B-52 Tail Gunner Association. These were special years, as they raised their children, and developed many wonderful, lifelong friendships.
Carol had no advanced formal degree after high school, but all who knew her would agree she had a Master of Arts degree in humor and wit. If you were at a social function, and you needed to find her, you would simply go to the sound of laughter. She taught Doug and the children compassion, and how you could get more with sugar than you could with vinegar. She was loving, gentle and kind, treating everyone with respect. She lived what she preached, welcoming a Cambodian refugee family of five into our small home in Texas. Her friends all have "Carol stories" relating to her humor and her ability to laugh at difficult situations. Several times during her more than 25 hospitalizations, she had the ER attendees laughing at her comments, including identifying one handsome young M.D. as "Dr. Buns," and the ER Neurosurgeon after her stroke as "Dr. Hunk."
Growing up, she loved being part of a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Their times together during those summers along the shores of Lake Erie helped develop her fierce loyalty to family. As a mother and a grandmother, nothing was more important to her than her loved ones. That devotion was returned many times over during the last several years of declining health. On her 75th birthday, her family found the perfect T-shirt for her as a gift: "Sassy, Classy, and a bit ...!"
Her mother, Jean Offner Rawa, her father, George Devon Gilson and infant brother, David, predeceased her.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Doug; and her devoted children: son, Darren Aitken of Wesley Chapel, Fla. and his children, Emily Aitken-Inks, Oliver Aitken-Inks, and Elizabeth Aitken and daughter, Danielle Reichard, of Clayton, N.C., her husband, Scott Reichard, and their children, Benjamin Reichard, Anna Reichard, and Leah Reichard. Also surviving are her dear sister, Bonnie Santos and her husband, Richard Santos of Fairview, Pa., sister-in-law, Joanne Yaple and her husband Reid Yaple of Rio Vista, Calif., brother-in-law, David Aitken and his wife Ellie Aitken, of La Mesa, Calif., and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
The family extends sincere "thanks" to the physicians and nurses at WakeMed Hospital for their dedicated care and compassion, and to Dr. Michael Soboeiro of WakeMed Garner for the warmth and professional care he provided Carol. Griswold Home Care has been a wonderful caregiver for Carol, and Transitions Life Care has been a Godsend during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 3:00 p.m. followed by a reception celebrating her life at 4:30 p.m. at Brick and Mortar in Clayton.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Carol's beautiful smile and spirit by donating in her memory to Transitions Life Care, Philanthropy Department, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, or to the Building Fund, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2920 NC-42, Clayton, NC 27520.
