Carol (Perrine) Green, age 68, of North East, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Ball Pavilion. She was born on January 1, 1951 in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Elwood and Beulah (Rexford) Perrine.
Carol graduated from North East High School and was formerly employed by Lakeshore Community Services as a caregiver. She was a dedicated member of Praise Cathedral Church of God in North East. Carol enjoyed, bowling, traveling, collecting beach glass, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Meredith A. "Meri" Green; brother, Richard Perrine; and sister, Betty Bacon.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lee Richard Green; daughters, Michelle Seymour (Glenn) of Columbus, Ohio, Melissa Woolstrum (Jeff) of Erie, Marsha Buckel (Thomas) of North East; grandchildren, Nicholas Seymour, Jacob Seymour, Carly Fitzpatrick, Shannon Fitzpatrick, Kaitlyn Moore (Nathan), Hallie Buckel; great-grandchildren, Ayden Moore, Raelynn Moore and Carter Fitzpatrick; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Praise Cathedral Church, 5335 Route 89, North East. Private interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Brevillier Village Ball Pavilion, 5416 E Lake Rd., Erie. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019