Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Carol J. (Brown) Haines


1944 - 2020
Carol J. (Brown) Haines Obituary
Carol J. (Brown) Haines, age 76, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born in Erie, on February 18, 1944, a daughter of the late Raymond and Georganna (Lunger) Brown.

Carol graduated from Academy High School class of 1963. She worked at Residence Inn as the Head of Housekeeping. She belonged to the Trinity Club, Sunflower Club and American Legion Post 571. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Haines in 1998.

She is survived by her children, Michell Haines, Harold Hutchison (Tonya), Tracy Cook (Darren), Robert Haines (Kim) and Timothy Haines; grandchildren, Danielle Cook, Brandi Cook, Taylor Ortega (Matthew), Ryan Cook, Trenton Cook, Brittany Hutchison, Cody Hutchison, Steffanie Hutchison, Robert Haines, Kiera Haines and Gabriella Haines; great-grandchildren, Jayveon Jones, Airi'elle Jones, Alyannah Ortega, Brooklyn Ortega, Carsten Ortega, and Cohen Stone; her siblings, Shirley Cornelieus (Norb) and Raeleen Spinelli (Ronald); and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dog Adolf.

Due to the national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be held later this year at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020
