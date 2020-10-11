Carol J. (Brown) Haines, age 76, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born in Erie, on February 18, 1944, a daughter of the late Raymond and Georganna (Lunger) Brown.
Carol graduated from Academy High School class of 1963. She worked at Residence Inn as the Head of Housekeeping. She belonged to the Trinity Club, Sunflower Club and American Legion Post 571. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Haines in 1998.
She is survived by her children, Michell Haines, Harold Hutchison (Tonya), Tracy Cook (Darren), Robert Haines (Kim) and Timothy Haines; grandchildren, Danielle Cook, Brandi Cook, Taylor Ortega (Matthew), Ryan Cook, Trenton Cook, Brittany Hutchison, Cody Hutchison, Steffanie Hutchison, Robert Haines, Kiera Haines and Gabriella Haines; great-grandchildren, Jayveon Jones, Airi'elle Jones, Alyannah Ortega, Brooklyn Ortega, Carsten Ortega, and Cohen Stone; her siblings, Shirley Cornelieus (Norb) and Raeleen Spinelli (Ronald); and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dog Adolf.
Her family cordially invites you to join us in celebrating her life and memory on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, Section 10 with Rev. Harry Johns officiating. We request you bring your thoughts, prayers, and fondest memories as we celebrate Carol. A Celebration of Life Reception will take place at 3903 Nancy Avenue, Erie following the graveside service.
