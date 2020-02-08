|
Carol J. Vargo, 75, of Union City, died February 2, 2020, at Millcreek Hospital.
Born August 28, 1944, in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Redford and Thelma Weed and the wife of the late Steve Vargo.
She was previously employed by Bond Springs. Carol loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and enjoyed visiting historical sites.
Survivors include sons, Timothy Vargo of Union City, Steve Vargo and wife, Kathy, of Fort Valley, Ga., and Mike Vargo and Joe Vargo, both of Union City; a sister, Patricia Alva of Rockport, Texas; grandchildren, Tim, Colton, Crystal, Josh, Joel, and Jake; and great-grandchildren, Jace, Jack, and Alexis.
In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rex Weed.
At Carol's request services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 8, 2020