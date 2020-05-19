|
Carol Jean Bird Wygant, age 78, of Erie, departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in Erie, on February 17, 1942, daughter of the late Kenneth and Mona Allen Bird.
Carol was a 1960 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and began working at General Electric in the payroll department for 41 years until her retirement in 2001. She was joined in holy matrimony with Jack Wygant for 57 years. To this union, two children were born, Lee Wygant and Lisa Wygant Salcius.
In addition to her loving parents, Carol was preceded in death by four siblings, George Bird, Robert Bird, Charles "Chuck" Bird and Betty Bird Sheets.
Carol leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jack Wygant; four siblings, May Bird Gross, Kay Bird, Terry Bird, and Diana Bird; and two children, Lee Wygant (Margie) and Lisa Wygant Salcius (Jim). "Nana" also leaves behind her five loving grandchildren, Stephanie Phelps, Alex Salcius, Nicholas "Nico" Salcius, Robert Thomas, and Sarah Wygant; and seven great-grandchildren, Jason, Conner, Zeke, Malachi, Ginny, Brennen, and Iriadessa.
In her time on this earth, Carol touched the lives of many friends, family and others. Her memory will live on in the minds of all who loved her and she will be dearly missed.
Carol would also like to extend her everlasting love to her special caregiver and niece, Theresa Sheets, and her "other daughter," Margie Wygant.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, immediate arrangements are private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Entombment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2020