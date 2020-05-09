|
|
Carol Jean Scott, age 72, of Erie, passed away from cancer, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after an extended stay at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Brookville, Pa., on September 10, 1947, the daughter of Violet Luella Wells Clinger (age 99) of Girard and the late John P. Clinger.
Carol was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. Vollmer and was a member of the Millcreek Community Church, and the First Assembly of God in Girard, Pa.
She enjoyed antiques and interior decorating.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years John Laughlin Scott, Sr., her children: Kimberly R. Fox of Millcreek, John L. Scott, Jr. (Pamela Sallot) of Wesleyville, and Steven G. Scott (Amy Post) of Millcreek, one sister Phyllis Ann Barto of Fairview, seven grandchildren: Daniel C. Fox of Cincinnati, David R. Fox and Kristie Fox of Erie, John L. Scot III of Virginia (Stephany), Ashley Spicher (Matt) of New Jersey, Cameron and Sarah Scott of Erie, and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Adylin Spicher (one on the way).
She was preceded in death by her father and one brother Dennis Lee Clinger.
Services will be held at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Sunday, May 10, 2020 with a private burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2020