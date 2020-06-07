Carol Jean (Wilson) Dezzutti, 76, of North East, passed away on May 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born on January 5, 1944, the daughter of the late John and Florence (Mimm) Wilson.
She graduated from Cleveland State University with a degree in business and later was employed by TRW Inc. as a global human resource manager. She was a member of the Lake County Yacht Club and enjoyed baking, boating, traveling, working at her daughter's antique store, and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Anthony Dezzutti.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Dawn Van Scoter of North East; brother-in-law, Eugene Dezzutti (Doris) of Chardon, Ohio; sister, Florence Joan Giancola of Dallas Texas; grandchildren, Caidyn Flood and Rowyn Van Scoter; as well as two nieces and four nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, Pa. Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.