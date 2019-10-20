Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Carol June (Ross) Coates

Carol June (Ross) Coates Obituary
Carol June (Ross) Coates, 80, of Canadohta Lake, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Edinboro Manor.

She was born on October 31, 1938, in Titusville, Pa., daughter of the late Raymond and Frances (Shaw) Ross.

Carol was the owner and beautician of June's Hair Fashion in Harborcreek, Pa. for many years. She loved bowling, square dancing and clogging.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James C. Coates.

She is survived by her daughter, Molly Hale; granddaughter, Melissa Hale; grandson, Michael Coates, sister, Jeannette Huber, Eleanor Covell and her husband, Gene; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family, with inurnment in Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 20, 2019
