Carol L. Baccus, of Corry, died on May 25, 2019, at her residence. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mabel (Gruver) Halfast and the wife of Earl Baccus.
Carol worked for Corry Jamestown as a spot welder.
Besides her husband, Carol is survived by sons, Mark Baccus of Jamestown, N.Y., and Blake Baccus of Erie; daughter, Cindy Peck of Woodcock; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 12 until the hour of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Cirigliano officiating. Internment will be in Red Oak Cemetery, Spartansburg. Online condolence may be sent to pandolphfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 29, 2019