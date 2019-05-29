Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3151
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Baccus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Baccus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol L. Baccus Obituary
Carol L. Baccus, of Corry, died on May 25, 2019, at her residence. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mabel (Gruver) Halfast and the wife of Earl Baccus.

Carol worked for Corry Jamestown as a spot welder.

Besides her husband, Carol is survived by sons, Mark Baccus of Jamestown, N.Y., and Blake Baccus of Erie; daughter, Cindy Peck of Woodcock; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 12 until the hour of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Cirigliano officiating. Internment will be in Red Oak Cemetery, Spartansburg. Online condolence may be sent to pandolphfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now