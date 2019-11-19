Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:15 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Andrew Church
Carol L. Timon


1941 - 2019
Carol L. Timon, age 78, of Erie, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born in Erie, January 28, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Catherine (Eisert) Hintenach.

Carol was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy and the Saint Vincent School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse prior to starting her family. She was an active member of Saint Andrew Church, where she was membership chairman for the ladies' auxiliary and a Eucharistic minister for ten years. She was also a member of the ladies' auxiliary at both the Siebenbuerger Club and the former Maennerchor Club. She loved crafts and cross-stitch and sewing for her children and grandchildren. She made numerous Halloween costumes, and even made a wedding dress for her daughter, Lisa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Hintenach, and two brothers, John "Jack" Hintenach and Ronald Hintenach.

She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, E. Michael Timon, of Erie, whom she married on December 28, 1963; three daughters, Lori Sitzler, husband Eric, of Erie, Michele Timon, husband Tom Hritz, and Lisa Timon, husband Andy Mowrey, all of Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren, Paul Sitzler, fiancée Kasey Jerioski, Nathan, and Ian Sitzler, all of Erie, Jora, and Finn Hritz, Adele, Owen, and Fletcher Mowrey, all of Pittsburgh, and several cousins, including Betty Eichhorn and Jim Eichhorn.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd, Tuesday, from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., and again on Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of prayers at 12:15 p.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Saint Andrew Church at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Saint Andrew Church, 1116 W. 7th St., Erie, PA 16502; the Saint Vincent Nursing Education Fund, 232 W. 25th St., Erie, PA 16544; or , Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2019
