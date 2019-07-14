Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Carol Lee Kudlak Obituary
Carol Lee Kudlak, age 56, of Lawrence Park, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born in Erie on August 31, 1962, daughter of the late John and Audrey Kudlak.

Carol was an outgoing person with a beautiful laugh, a strong faith, and a love for life.

Carol is survived by her husband, Thomas M. Rose; three children, Alyson Turner, Steffany Leuschen (Trevor), and Jacob Rose; two sisters, Audrey McLaughlin, and Jan Eager; and four grandchildren, Kharina, Gerry, Emmalee, and Trenton.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. Matt Guentner.

Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019
