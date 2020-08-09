1951-2020
Carol Lee Lewis, age 68, of Grand Haven passed away peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020, at home, with her family by her side. She was born December 21, 1951, in Punxsutawney, Pa., to Andrew and Margaret Eve (Kollar) Makay and she married Michael Lewis on January 18, 1975, in Erie, Pa.
Carol was a lifelong Christian and a member of St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church. She especially enjoyed taking care of her family, grandchildren and being at home. Carol was a wonderful cook, baker, and had a special love for the Thanksgiving Day celebration. Her other interests were reading, going to their time share in Mexico, traveling and watching "vintage" TV shows, especially MASH.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Michael Lewis; her mother, Margaret Makay; her golden retriever, Bella; daughter, Maggie (Donnie) Kingrey; two sons, Dan (Rachel) Lewis and Brian (Jennifer) Lewis; five grandchildren: Cora, Creed, Karma, Gavin, and Katrina; her sister Deborah (Phil) Harris; two brothers, George (Sharon) Makay and Michael (Beth) Makay; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, two sisters; Mary and Sue Makay; and her brother, Andrew Makay.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Charles Schwartz as celebrant. Friends may meet the family from 5 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417 and one hour prior to the service at church. Due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak concerning social distancing, a mask will be required. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery.
Memorials to the American Heart Association
are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com
