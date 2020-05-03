|
Carol Louise (Patalon) Henderson, 77, of North East, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 11, 1942, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Luke) Patalon.
She graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1960 and Jamestown Business College in 1962. Always a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother, Carol was formerly employed as a medical secretary for Dr. Delaney in Erie and later as a professional seamstress. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, and served on the altar guild, valpo guild, quilt guild, and LWML. Carol enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, and flowers.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Curtis Henderson; and her sister, Nancy Maynard.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Rapela (Paul) of North East, and Holly Bebko (Rick) of Erie; grandchildren, Victoria Kelly (Tom), Annabelle Rapela, Joseph Rapela, Andrew Bebko, and Cooper Bebko; brother-in-law, David Maynard; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 30 Clinton Street, North East. Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S. Lake Street, North East.
