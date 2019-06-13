|
Carol M. Sharp, 80, of Erie, passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure, on June 11, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born on December 30, 1938, to the late Alfred and Margaret Dennington Henneous.
Carol graduated from Academy High School in 1956. She was employed at General Telephone until she met the love of her life, Dan, to whom she was married for 60 years. She was a stay-at-home mom, raising three daughters while volunteering for the Hamot Aide Society. When her youngest started school, she went to work at State Farm Insurance and then left to pursue a career at Erie Insurance in the Auto Endorsement Department. She retired in 2001 and started volunteering at St. Vincent Hospital's gift shop until health issues prevented her from being able to work.
Carol was a member of St. Luke's Church and the Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary. Carol loved to shop, and especially enjoyed taking trips with her friends, Mary Dietz and Patti Kruszewski. She enjoyed trips to Las Vegas to see her friends, Karen and Don Kyle. Carol was part of the Golden Girls Club and the McDonald's Breakfast Club, where she met regularly with friends. She enjoyed playing cards with her lifelong friend, Doris Galbreath and enjoyed traveling and spending time with Elaine and Gene Marino.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Henneous; and sisters, Darlene Wolf and Patricia Olieman.
Carol is survived by her husband Daniel, whom she married on October 18, 1958; daughters, Tamara McIntyre (Jeffrey), Deborah Roberts (Scott), and Amy Schrenk (David) all of Erie; sister, Sharon Carlson (Lynn) of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; grandchildren, Sean McIntyre (Katie), Megan Huzar (Andrew), Christopher Roberts, Joshua Schrenk, Gillian Schrenk; Karen Alexviczh, and Dan Alexviczh; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Church. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
